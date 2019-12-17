It can be difficult to comprehend the struggles refugees face without having a connection with them, but Recipes for Refuge is changing that.

Recipes for Refuge shares the experiences and recipes of individuals who have immigrated to the United States from all over the world. It offers a unique opportunity for the reader to explore new cuisines and learn about different cultures.

Executive Director, Mahnaz Eshetu, joins us to share the recipe she contributed, and why this cookbook is beneficial to non-refugees and refugees alike.

Pomegranate Khoresh with Chicken

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 large onions, peeled and thinly sliced

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast meat, cubed

2 ½ cups water

2 cups shelled walnuts, finely ground

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground saffron dissolved in 1 tablespoon hot water, plus a pinch for garnish

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup shredded apple

½ cup shredded carrot

l cup pomegranate molasses (also called pomegranate paste)

Seeds of a whole, fresh pomegranate

1. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in an ovenproof Dutch oven on the stove over medium heat. Brown onions and chicken. Add salt after browning.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a separate pan. Sauté shredded apples and carrots until apples are golden brown. Add to Dutch oven.

3. Dissolve pomegranate molasses in 2 ½ cups of water.

4. In a food processor, mix the walnuts with pomegranate molasses, cinnamon, and saffron water. The result should be a creamy paste. Add to Dutch oven.

5. Stir mixture in Dutch oven. Cover and simmer for 1 ½ hours. Stir occasionally to prevent scorching.

6. As stew thickens, add warm water to achieve desired consistency. Adjust saltiness, sweetness, and sourness.

7. Leave covered. Remove from the stove and keep warm in an oven until it is ready to be served.

8. Garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds and saffron just prior to serving.

