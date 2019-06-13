SEATTLE — If you're looking to revamp your home's interior while staying on a budget, knowing what is worth spending a little extra money on and where you can cut costs is important.

Interior designer Holly Bero is sharing what you should splurge on and where you can save when freshening up your home's style.

Items you should SAVE on:

Accent Pillows

Accent Rugs

Table Lamps

Side Tables

Items you should SPLURGE on:

Lighting

Cabinet Hardware

Faux Florals

Tile

