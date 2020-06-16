Add this healthy pesto recipe to your next breakfast or dinner

SEATTLE — Pesto is a great dish with lots of versatility - and it's quick and easy to make!
Reed Dunn from the blog Pesto & Potatoes shares his pesto recipe and a tasty roasted radish recipe to serve it with!
Oven Roasted Radishes
- 2 bunches radishes, cleaned and halved
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon cracked black pepper
- ½ teaspoon dried parsley
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Add cleaned, halved radishes to a sheet pan.
- Drizzle radishes with oil, and season with salt and pepper.
- Place in a preheated oven and roast for 20 minutes, stirring once or twice.
- Add dried parsley and minced garlic to the sheet pan and stir to combine with radishes. Roast for another 5 minutes, and serve sprinkled with fresh, chopped parsley or a drizzle of Radish Top Pesto.
Radish Top Pesto
- 3 cups radish tops (from 1-2 bunches radishes)
- ½ cup fresh parsley
- 1 garlic clove
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- 1 lemon
- ¼ to ½ cup olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Pinch black pepper
- Wash radish tops and tear up into the bowl of a food processor. Tear up fresh parsley into the bowl. Add lid and pulse 10 to 12 times to start to break down the greens.
- Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add garlic clove, pine nuts, zest from 1 lemon and juice from ½ the lemon into the bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
- Replace lid and run on low, until ingredients are broken up and well combined, about 1 minute.
- With food processor running on low, drizzle olive oil into the top until desired texture is reached. You’ll need between ¼ cup and ½ cup olive oil. Stop to scrape down sides, as needed.
- You want the pesto to still hold some shape when you scoop it with a spoon, ensuring it’s not too liquefied or too much like a thick paste.
- If you happen to add too much oil, pulse in another small handful of parsley to reach desired texture.
- Substitutions: Use toasted walnuts, cashews or macadamia nuts if you don’t have pine nuts. If you don’t have parsley, substitute mint or basil.
