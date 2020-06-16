Add this healthy pesto recipe to your next breakfast or dinner

Reed Dunn from the blog Pesto & Potatoes shares his recipe for pesto and roasted radishes #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Pesto is a great dish with lots of versatility - and it's quick and easy to make!

Reed Dunn from the blog Pesto & Potatoes shares his pesto recipe and a tasty roasted radish recipe to serve it with!

Oven Roasted Radishes

2 bunches radishes, cleaned and halved

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon dried parsley

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped (for garnish)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Add cleaned, halved radishes to a sheet pan. Drizzle radishes with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Place in a preheated oven and roast for 20 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add dried parsley and minced garlic to the sheet pan and stir to combine with radishes. Roast for another 5 minutes, and serve sprinkled with fresh, chopped parsley or a drizzle of Radish Top Pesto.

Radish Top Pesto

3 cups radish tops (from 1-2 bunches radishes)

½ cup fresh parsley

1 garlic clove

¼ cup pine nuts

1 lemon

¼ to ½ cup olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch black pepper

Wash radish tops and tear up into the bowl of a food processor. Tear up fresh parsley into the bowl. Add lid and pulse 10 to 12 times to start to break down the greens. Use a spatula to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add garlic clove, pine nuts, zest from 1 lemon and juice from ½ the lemon into the bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Replace lid and run on low, until ingredients are broken up and well combined, about 1 minute. With food processor running on low, drizzle olive oil into the top until desired texture is reached. You’ll need between ¼ cup and ½ cup olive oil. Stop to scrape down sides, as needed. You want the pesto to still hold some shape when you scoop it with a spoon, ensuring it’s not too liquefied or too much like a thick paste. If you happen to add too much oil, pulse in another small handful of parsley to reach desired texture.

Substitutions: Use toasted walnuts, cashews or macadamia nuts if you don’t have pine nuts. If you don’t have parsley, substitute mint or basil.