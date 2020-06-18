An easier way to try Plexaderm's skin tightening serum at a lower price

SEATTLE — Plexaderm can work in just minutes to reduce fine lines and wrinkles on the face. This skin-tightening serum is totally topical and non-invasive, and can also be used with make up!
Right now, Plexaderm is offering a 10 Minute Challenge special for just $14.95. You'll receive a sample size of Plexaderm so you can test it out first without having to buy the full size portion. To order, call 1-800-953-1363 or visit www.plexadermtrial.com.
Sponsored by Plexaderm. Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.