Love Red Boat Fish Sauce? This cookbook is for you

"The Red Boat Fish Sauce Cookbook" features 100 recipes from the family behind the popular fish sauce brand.

You may not be used to using fish sauce, but it can really add some delicious umami flavors to whatever you're cooking.

If you need help incorporating it into your cooking, "The Red Boat Fish Sauce Cookbook" can help. One of the authors, Diep Tran, joined New Day NW to share a recipe for seared pork chops.

COM TÂM (SEARED PORK CHOPS WITH BROKEN RICE)

Com tâm is one of Viêt Nam's quintessential street foods. On the streets of almost every major city in the country, you can find com tâm vendors shrouded in plumes of smoke as they grill marinated chops on charcoal-fed braziers breathing blistering-hot fire. They are true masters of the grill, as the chops are so thin that it takes deft hands to control the heat. It also takes the sharpest of cooking instincts to know precisely when to pull the chops off the flame before they dry out. At home, you can ensure juicy chops every time by first brining the meat for a day or two and then giving them a quick sear in butter. If you want to use thick-cut chops instead, sear them on each side, then place them in a 350°F oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until the center reaches 145°F. For plating, we suggest serving the chops with broken rice and a warm slice of chà trứng hâp (steamed pork and wood ear meat loaf).

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS:

4 bone-in pork chops (about ⅓ inch thick)

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons finely minced lemongrass

1½ tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons Red Boat Fish Sauce

4 tablespoons butter, divided

FOR SERVING

4 to 6 cups cooked broken rice

All-Purpose Nuréc Châm or Diêp Pham's Nuéc Châm

Chà Trứng Hâp (Steamed Egg Meat Loaf) (optional)

Pickled Cabbage

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place the pork chops, garlic, lemongrass, sugar, black pepper, and fish sauce in a large resealable bag. Squeeze as much air out as possible and seal the bag. Put the bag on a plate or tray and refrigerate for 24 to 48 hours.

2. Place a medium (ideally, 12-inch) heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan. Once the butter starts to bubble and brown, add two pork chops to the pan, making sure they're not too close to each other so they can sear properly (if they're too close, the chops will steam instead of sear). Sear the chops until browned, about 2 to 4 minutes, then flip and sear the other sides for another 2 to 4 minutes.

3. Transfer the chops to a platter. Add 2 tablespoons water to deglaze the pan, using a silicone spatula to scrape up any bits stuck to the pan. Pour the pan juices over the chops.

4. Wipe the pan clean with a towel and repeat with the remaining chops and remaining 2 tablespoons butter.

5. To serve, place each pork chop over broken rice on a large plate, along with a small of bowl of nuéc cham, a slice of cha trứng hâp, and some pickled cabbage.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

The official cookbook of 100 recipes from the cult favorite and top chef lauded fish sauce brand, Red Boat Fish Sauce

You wouldn't expect a condiment made of anchovies to gain cult status—but that's exactly what Red Boat Fish Sauce did, earning praise from food titans like David Chang, Andrea Nguyen, and Ruth Reichl. But what's even more incredible is the story behind its success and founder, Cuong Pham. After a year-long journey to America from Vietnam after the war, he found himself working for Steve Jobs at Apple in 1984. But, all the while, he missed the tastes of his childhood—what the grocery store had just wasn't it—and set out to find what he and his family remembered so acutely.

With this collection of 100 recipes, learn how to punch up flavor in Vietnamese classics like Bún Chà and Sugarcane Shrimp—but also in favorites like Chicken Wings and Pork Roast. With behind-the-scenes stories in every chapter spanning from breakfast, dinner, snacks, desserts, and holiday celebrations, this book encompasses a true American story and is the perfect guide to using this incredible pantry staple.