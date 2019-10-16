SEATTLE — The holidays are approaching, which means a lot of food, and sometimes, too many leftovers. IACP award-winning author Cathy Barrow is here with a recipe from her new book, When Pies Fly, made to revamp the traditional Holiday leftovers and to give us some advice to improve our pie-making skills.

When Pies Fly guides the rolling pin novice and the experienced baker to dozens of shapes and styles of delicious, flaky treats. It includes 75 new savory & sweet recipes using pastry dough deliciously, all stemming from her fascination with the concept of pie around the world.

AUTHOR TALK: WHEN PIES FLY

Wed 10/16 at 6:30 PM - Join Cathy Barrow at the Book Larder for an Author Talk, "Cathy will be sharing her love of pies on the go, we'll have a bite from the book to try, and you can purchase a signed copy of Cathy's book, just in time for peak pie season." Free to all, RSVP

The Book Larder, 4252 Fremont Ave N Seattle, Washington 98103

Recipe: Cathy Barrow's Roast Turkey, Leek, and Gouda Galette

This recipe and more foolproof recipes can be found in Cathy Barrow's new book When Pies Fly: Handmade Pastries from Strudels to Stromboli, Empanadas to Knishes.

The Crust (Everything Spice Pie Dough):

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

8 tbsp unsalted butter, cubed and frozen for 20 min

1 tbsp Everything Spice Mix (recipe below)

1/8 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup ice water

The Filling:

2 leeks, pale green and white parts only, sliced in 1/4 inch thick disks (about 1 cup).

8 tbsp cream cheese, cut into small cubes

8 oz aged gouda, shredded (about 2 cups)

1 tbsp minced fresh chives

1 tbsp minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/2 tsp minced fresh thyme leaves

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 slices thick-cut smoked bacon, chopped.

12 oz cooked turkey, cubed (about 2 cups)

Egg wash (1 egg beaten w/ 1 tbsp cool water + 1/4 tsp kosher salt)

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Remove Everything Spice Pie Dough from refrigerator, allow to warm slightly. Roll out dough to 12-inch round disk and place on baking sheet. Cover and refrigerate while making filling.

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. If there is more than a tbsp of fat, pour it off.

Add leeks to pan, cook until wilted. Scrape leeks into large bowl, add cream cheese, gouda, chives, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper to bowl. Add chopped bacon. Stir to combine, then add turkey.

Spread filling out on a baking sheet, cover, refrigerate for about 20 minutes.

Spoon filling into center of dough. Form a series of pleats to make a snug little package. The center of the galette should be open, but there should also be a very distinct crusty edge to hold in the filling. Brush galette with egg wash.

Chill galette for 45 min. Heat oven to 400 F and bake for 35-40 min, until the filling is bubbling and the crust is deeply browned.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.