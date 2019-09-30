ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Most people buy jams and preserves off the shelf, but Alberta Sinclair from Gramma Berta's Pantry in Enumclaw, says you can do it yourself. With a few steps and right tools, Alberta demonstrates how to preserve your favorite fall produce and have sweet jams and savory condiments year-round.

Gramma Berta's Apple Pie Jam

INGREDIENTS:

4 C diced apples (I used gravenstein)

2 T lemon juice

1-1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 box pectin

4 cups white sugar

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ tsp. unsalted butter

METHOD:

Sterilize jars and lids. Dice pared and cored apples and place in a 4-cup measuring cup. Cover the apples with water to top of the 4 cup measuring mark. Place apples in a 6-8 quart pot, add spices, lemon juice, butter and pectin and bring to a full rolling boil. Stir in the sugar and return to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, making sure to stir constantly to avoid boiling over. Remove from heat and skim off any foam with metal spoon. Ladle immediately into prepared jars, filling to within ¼ inch of tops. Wipe jar rims and threads. Cover with 2-piece lids. Screw bands finger-tight. Process in hot water bath for 10 minutes. Remove to towel-covered surface to cool completely.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.