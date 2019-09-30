ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Most people buy jams and preserves off the shelf, but Alberta Sinclair from Gramma Berta's Pantry in Enumclaw, says you can do it yourself.  With a few steps and right tools, Alberta demonstrates how to preserve your favorite fall produce and have sweet jams and savory condiments year-round. 

Gramma Berta's Apple Pie Jam

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 C diced apples (I used gravenstein)
  • 2 T lemon juice
  • 1-1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp ground ginger
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1 box pectin
  • 4 cups white sugar
  • 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • ½ tsp. unsalted butter

METHOD:

  1. Sterilize jars and lids.
  2. Dice pared and cored apples and place in a 4-cup measuring cup. Cover the apples with water to top of the 4 cup measuring mark.  Place apples in a 6-8 quart pot, add spices, lemon juice, butter and pectin and bring to a full rolling boil.
  3. Stir in the sugar and return to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, making sure to stir constantly to avoid boiling over.  Remove from heat and skim off any foam with metal spoon.
  4. Ladle immediately into prepared jars, filling to within ¼ inch of tops. Wipe jar rims and threads. Cover with 2-piece lids. Screw bands finger-tight. Process in hot water bath for 10 minutes. Remove to towel-covered surface to cool completely.

