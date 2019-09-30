ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Most people buy jams and preserves off the shelf, but Alberta Sinclair from Gramma Berta's Pantry in Enumclaw, says you can do it yourself. With a few steps and right tools, Alberta demonstrates how to preserve your favorite fall produce and have sweet jams and savory condiments year-round.
Gramma Berta's Apple Pie Jam
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 C diced apples (I used gravenstein)
- 2 T lemon juice
- 1-1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ground ginger
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 box pectin
- 4 cups white sugar
- 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- ½ tsp. unsalted butter
METHOD:
- Sterilize jars and lids.
- Dice pared and cored apples and place in a 4-cup measuring cup. Cover the apples with water to top of the 4 cup measuring mark. Place apples in a 6-8 quart pot, add spices, lemon juice, butter and pectin and bring to a full rolling boil.
- Stir in the sugar and return to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, making sure to stir constantly to avoid boiling over. Remove from heat and skim off any foam with metal spoon.
- Ladle immediately into prepared jars, filling to within ¼ inch of tops. Wipe jar rims and threads. Cover with 2-piece lids. Screw bands finger-tight. Process in hot water bath for 10 minutes. Remove to towel-covered surface to cool completely.
