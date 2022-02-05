Try these favorite recipes from our staff!
All week we had staff members share recipes that they enjoy making, and we rounded them all up for you in one convenient place! 👩🍳 #newdaynw
KING 5
We love cooking and sharing food here at New Day, so we thought we would demonstrate some of our staff favorite recipes on the show this week!
Find all the recipes we featured here!
Gluten-Free Focaccia is the way to Amity’s Italian heart:
This is a recipe executive producer Joseph Suttner found by Kim from the website Let Them Eat Gluten Free Cake.
He was determined to make a gluten-free focaccia bread that would please Amity's Italian heart and he did it! Find the recipe here!
It’s always a good time for salsa and sangria! Grab a glass!:
The weather is warming and we're getting the pitcher and chip bowl ready. Nothing says party like sangria and salsa!
New Day producer Rebecca Perry counts on both recipes during the warm months and she joined Amity to share how to make them!
Rebecca’s White Peach Sangria
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 bottles white wine
- 1.5 ounces triple sec
- 1.5 ounces peach schnapps
- 6 ounces peach nectar
- 1 small container fresh strawberries (quartered)
- 1 large peach, sliced
- 1/2 small green apple, sliced
- 1/2 small red apple, sliced
- 1/2 lemon, sliced (juice the other half)
- 1/2 lime, sliced (juice the other half)
DIRECTIONS:
Place all ingredients in a pitcher and stir to mix. Refrigerate at least 4 hours
Rebecca's corn and black bean salsa
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup frozen corn (thawed)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 (15-oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- 4 Roma tomatoes chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- Juice of 1 medium lemon
- 1 small jalapeno, finely chopped
- 1 avocado diced
- Johnny's Seasoning Salt to taste
- Fresh cilantro (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
In a large bowl, add beans, corn, tomatoes, onion, and avocado. In small bowl, add the olive oil, lemon juice, and Johnny's to taste. Stir to combine, then cover and chill until serving time. Serve with tortilla chips or grilled meats. Also makes a good salad.
:
New Day editor Gloria Angelin cooked up Perkadel, potato fritters from her home country of Indonesia!
Gloria’s Perkedel Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
- 300 gr Yukon potatoes
- 75 gr ground beef
- 8 garlic cloves
- 2 large shallots
- 1 tbsp salt
- 4 cilantro/coriander leaves
- 2 green onions
- 2 Thai chilis
- 2 eggs (whisk for perkedel coating)
- 1 tsp pepper
- Vegetable oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Mash the potatoes with salt and pepper
- Fry ground beef with salt and pepper
- Chop garlic, shallots, cilantro/coriander leaves, green onion, and Thai chili
- Fry chopped garlic, shallot, green onion (white part) with 1 tbsp of oil until they turn brown — this will bring up the fragrance
- Mix mashed potatoes, ground beef, fried herbs, chopped cilantro, and green onion (green part) with salt and pepper
- Shape the mashed potato mix into flat ball
- Coat the perkedel with whisked egg
- Deep fry until brown
- Enjoy
Let them eat cake! All the sweet goodness in tres leches cake!:
The best things in life end in dessert! Ok, we made that up, but it's true.
We have New Day production specialist Derek Price teaching us how to make one of his favorite cakes, tres leches!
He uses the recipe from the New York Times which you can find here!
