Try these favorite recipes from our staff!

All week we had staff members share recipes that they enjoy making, and we rounded them all up for you in one convenient place! 👩‍🍳 #newdaynw

Let them eat cake! All the sweet goodness in tres leches cake!

It’s always a good time for salsa and sangria! Grab a glass!

Gluten-Free Focaccia is the way to Amity’s Italian heart

Find all the recipes we featured here!

We love cooking and sharing food here at New Day, so we thought we would demonstrate some of our staff favorite recipes on the show this week!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

He was determined to make a gluten-free focaccia bread that would please Amity's Italian heart and he did it! Find the recipe here !

This is a recipe executive producer Joseph Suttner found by Kim from the website Let Them Eat Gluten Free Cake .

Gluten-Free Focaccia is the way to Amity’s Italian heart

It’s always a good time for salsa and sangria! Grab a glass! :

The weather is warming and we're getting the pitcher and chip bowl ready. Nothing says party like sangria and salsa!

New Day producer Rebecca Perry counts on both recipes during the warm months and she joined Amity to share how to make them!

Rebecca’s White Peach Sangria

INGREDIENTS:

2 bottles white wine

1.5 ounces triple sec

1.5 ounces peach schnapps

6 ounces peach nectar

1 small container fresh strawberries (quartered)

1 large peach, sliced

1/2 small green apple, sliced

1/2 small red apple, sliced

1/2 lemon, sliced (juice the other half)

1/2 lime, sliced (juice the other half)

DIRECTIONS:

Place all ingredients in a pitcher and stir to mix. Refrigerate at least 4 hours

Rebecca's corn and black bean salsa

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup frozen corn (thawed)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 (15-oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

4 Roma tomatoes chopped

1/2 cup chopped red onion

Juice of 1 medium lemon

1 small jalapeno, finely chopped

1 avocado diced

Johnny's Seasoning Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro (optional)

DIRECTIONS: