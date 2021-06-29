This recipe for spicy Egyptian eggplant is a delicious vegetarian option for your 4th of July party

Chickpeas and herbs round out this flavorful dish. #newdaynw

Not sure what to cook up as a vegetarian option at your next barbeque? Look no further! This spicy Egyptian eggplant is the perfect dish to satisfy and wow your guests, vegetarian or not!

Rosemary Gill, Director of Education at Milk Street Cooking School joins New Day NW to share the recipe with us.

Spicy Egyptian Eggplant Recipe

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

About the recipe:

The inspiration for this recipe was betengan mekhalel, a spicy, vinegary deep-fried eggplant dish sold by street vendors in Cairo. We learned our version from Abo Ahmed Sheta, who runs the café El-Gahsh. We swapped the deep-fryer for the ease of a broiler, and to create a satisfying vegetarian main, we supplemented the eggplant with chickpeas. Because broilers vary in heat output, check the eggplant for doneness after 10 minutes. For the same reason, it also may need longer than called for. The pieces should be tender and lightly charred, but not falling apart. Harissa is a North African red pepper paste seasoned with spices and other ingredients; our favorite brand is DEA, which usually is sold in a yellow tube. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Don't allow the eggplant and chickpeas to cool before tossing with the harissa mixture. As they cool, the ingredients absorb the flavorings so each bite is seasoned throughout.

— Diane Unger

Ingredients:

Two 1-pound eggplants, trimmed

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Two 15½-ounce can chickpeas, drained

¼ cup harissa paste

¼ cup cider vinegar

3 tablespoons honey

1 medium garlic clove, finely grated

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Directions:

Heat the broiler with a rack 6 inches from the element. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil and mist with cooking spray. Cut each eggplant crosswise into 1½-inch-thick rounds, then cut each round into 1½-inch cubes.

In a large bowl, toss the eggplant with the oil. Distribute in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet; reserve the bowl. Broil without stirring until the eggplant is lightly browned on top, 7 to 8 minutes.

Remove from the oven and scatter the chickpeas onto the baking sheet. Continue to broil until the eggplant is well browned, about another 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, in the reserved bowl, whisk together the harissa, vinegar, honey, garlic, coriander, cumin, mint, and 2 tablespoons of dill. When the eggplant and chickpeas are done, immediately add them to the bowl, then gently toss to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon dill.