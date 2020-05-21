The stay-at-home Friendship Bread we need right now

Seattleite Cortney Anderson-Sanford shares an Amish recipe and talks competitive cooking on Food Network's, "Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart" #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Yes, we ARE hooked on competitive baking shows and right when our watch list is getting thin - viola! Food Network's new Bakeaway Camp takes six talented amateur bakers, sends them to summer camp, and then OMG ... "The six campers must brave the outdoor elements for a once in a lifetime opportunity to perfect their baking skills under the watchful eye of Camp Director Martha Stewart." Yes, THAT Martha Stewart!

Meet one of the lucky six! Local blogger, etiquette expert, and distant relative of Emily Dickinson, Cortney Anderson-Sanford tells all (except no spoilers) on what it was like to work with the one and only. We also demanded she prove her pedigree by giving us a lesson how to bake Amish Friendship Bread. Baking bread is THE thing to do during the stay at home order and she says this recipe will not fail us. Scroll down for the details.

To find out if Cortney makes the cut, you'll have to tune in. Watch Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart on the Food Network. Check the web for show times.

Recipe: We all need Friendship Bread

Courtesy of Courtney Anderson-Sanford, makes 2 loaves

Preheat oven to 325° F (165° C)

Ingredients

1 cup Amish Friendship Bread Starter

3 eggs (room temperature)

1 cup oil

½ cup milk (room temperature)

1 ¾ cups Granulated Sugar

2 teaspoons Vanilla

2 ½ teaspoons Cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons Baking Powder

3/4 teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Baking Soda

2 cups Unbleached Flour

1 small box vanilla instant pudding

1 cup chopped toasted nuts (optional)

1 cup Raisins (optional)

Instructions

In a small bowl combine ¾ of a cup of the sugar with 2 teaspoons of the cinnamon. Grease two large two 8-by-4-by-2 1/2-inch loaf pans and dust with HALF of the sugar mixture and set both aside. I put parchment in the bottom of my loaf pans before I grease and sugar them. In a glass or plastic bowl whisk together oil, starter mixture, eggs, milk, and vanilla extract; set aside. In a large bowl mix together flour, 1 cup of sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, salt, baking soda, baking powder, pudding, and nuts, if desired. Gently mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and then divide batter equally between two pans. This will be similar in consistency to thick pancake batter. Sprinkle the remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture on the top. Bake 45 to 60 minutes, or until the bread loosens evenly from the sides and a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean. Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes, then run a knife around edges before turning out on to cooling rack.

ENJOY!

#STAYHOME FREINDSHIP BREAD STARTER

Courtesy of Courtney Anderson-Sanford

Ingredients

2 ½ tsps. active dry yeast (or 1 packet)

¼ cup warm water 110° F

1 cup unbleached flour

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup room temperature milk 110° F

Instructions

In a small glass or plastic bowl, dissolve yeast in water with a ¼ of a teaspoon of the sugar. Let stand 10 minutes, or until the yeast begins to bubble just to make sure that the yeast is active and ready to party. Mix milk into the yeast mixture and set aside. In a separate large NON-metal bowl (metal will react with the starter and make things get a little funky) whisk together the flour and remaining sugar. Make a well in the middle of the dry ingredients and stir in the yeasty milk mixture until well combined. Cover loosely with cheesecloth or a clean flour sack, and let it stand at room temperature and wait for the funk to happen and things get bubbly.

*I like to store my starter in a BPA free plastic zippered freezer bag. You just have to make sure to let the gas out every day as your starter is growing and bubbling. I use a permanent marking pen to mark out days one through ten so that I can cross off where I am at in the starter party.

Congratulations you have just begun Day 1 of a 10-day starter. For the next 10 days you get to have a new friend in your house, please feel free to name them. This year I have named my starter “Fred”.

STARTER CARE & FEEDING

NO need to refrigerate your starter, it is normal as the starter ferments for it to rise and become a moving effervescent being. If using a freezer bag don’t forget to let the air out daily so nothing explodes.

DAY 1: The hard work is done, sit back and do nothing!

DAY 2: Mash the bag.

DAY 3: Mash the bag.

DAY 4: Mash the bag.

DAY 5: Mash the bag.

DAY 6: You have work to do… add: 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup milk & mix things up!

DAY 7: Mash the bag.

DAY 8: Mash the bag.

DAY 9: Mash the bag.

DAY 10: Follow the directions below:

Pour the entire bag into a nonmetal bowl. Stir into your ten-day old starter: 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup milk 110° F Set aside 1 cup of your well-fed starter in a bowl if you plan to bake some loaves today and give some bags of love with a slice of friendship bread. Divide the remaining batter into 1-gallon Ziploc bags with 1 cup per bag. Your starter may yield 4 to 7 cups depending on how active your starter has been. Label each of your gift bags with the date, and that this is day one for each one cup bag of starter. Give the bags of starter to your friends with a copy of the recipe and several slices of the bread.

REMEMBER: Do not refrigerate your starter. It is normal for the batter to deepen in color, rise, bubble and ferment. If too much air balloons in the bag, let it out.