This recipe for fried catfish comes from one of Seattle's sister cities

James Beard Award nominee and founder of Communion Kristi Brown showed us how to make pecel lele or fried catfish. #newdaynw

Kristi Brown is the founder of Communion, a popular restaurant in Seattle's Central District, and a James Beard Award nominee.

She recently wrote the introduction to a new cookbook that's celebrating the cuisine of Seattle's sister cities.

Brown joined us for a chat and to share a recipe for fried catfish.

PECEL LELE (FRIED CATFISH WITH SAMBAL)

This simple, affordable dish is a popular street food served in Lamongan and Surabaya. The spicy and flavorful sambal — a common condiment in Indonesian cooking — is a must. If you prefer, you can use chicken instead of catfish. Serves 5-10.

INGREDIENTS:

MARINADE

1 Tbsp ground coriander

5 garlic cloves, pureed

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1" piece turmeric, grilled and pureed, or 1 tsp ground turmeric

1 1/4 cup water

FISH

10 small catfish, or 10 chicken legs

sambal (see below)

cooking oil for frying

SAMBAL

7 red Thai chilies, chopped

10 cayenne peppers, chopped

2 tomatoes, roughly chopped

5 garlic cloves, chopped

4 medium white onions, chopped

4 candlenuts, or 6 macadamia nuts, chopped

oil for sauteing

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp salt

FISH DIRECTIONS:

Prepare the marinade by mixing together all the ingredients. Clean the catfish, add to the marinade, and let it stand for 15-20 minutes. Fry the catfish in oil over medium heat. Serve with sambal.

SAMBAL DIRECTIONS:

Over medium heat, saute all the ingredients except the lime juice and salt, until browned and soft. Place into a food processor, add lime juice and salt, and blend until smooth.