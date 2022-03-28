This recipe for fried catfish comes from one of Seattle's sister cities

Kristi Brown is the founder of Communion, a popular restaurant in Seattle's Central District, and a James Beard Award nominee.
She recently wrote the introduction to a new cookbook that's celebrating the cuisine of Seattle's sister cities.
Brown joined us for a chat and to share a recipe for fried catfish.
PECEL LELE (FRIED CATFISH WITH SAMBAL)
This simple, affordable dish is a popular street food served in Lamongan and Surabaya. The spicy and flavorful sambal — a common condiment in Indonesian cooking — is a must. If you prefer, you can use chicken instead of catfish. Serves 5-10.
INGREDIENTS:
MARINADE
- 1 Tbsp ground coriander
- 5 garlic cloves, pureed
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- 1" piece turmeric, grilled and pureed, or 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 1 1/4 cup water
FISH
- 10 small catfish, or 10 chicken legs
- sambal (see below)
- cooking oil for frying
SAMBAL
- 7 red Thai chilies, chopped
- 10 cayenne peppers, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, roughly chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, chopped
- 4 medium white onions, chopped
- 4 candlenuts, or 6 macadamia nuts, chopped
- oil for sauteing
- 1 tsp lime juice
- 1 tsp salt
FISH DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare the marinade by mixing together all the ingredients.
- Clean the catfish, add to the marinade, and let it stand for 15-20 minutes. Fry the catfish in oil over medium heat. Serve with sambal.
SAMBAL DIRECTIONS:
- Over medium heat, saute all the ingredients except the lime juice and salt, until browned and soft. Place into a food processor, add lime juice and salt, and blend until smooth.
