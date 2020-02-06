Are you making these work from home mistakes?

Interior Designer Rebecca West shares her top 5 tips for a more productive work from home experience.

SEATTLE — Whether you're working from home because of COVID-19 or just want to make a nice home office, you don't have to spend a lot of money to make a good working space.

Interior Designer and author of the book Happy Starts At Home Rebecca West shares her top tips from an improved working from home experience.

Try to claim a room with a door. If that means working from your bedroom, great! It's not being used during the day, so this is a great temporary solution during COVID. Or consider taking over a large closet - my dad did his entire Master's program from a tiny desk in the closet under our stairs! BUT if you have to work from your bedroom, be sure to tidy away work at the end of the workday - you don't need to be staring at your to-do list as you go to sleep! Avoid working from, or near, the kitchen. Your dining table or island might seem like a great place to work, but if you're trying not to pack on the COVID 15, then sitting next to the snacks may be too tempting. If you must work from the dining or kitchen space, be sure to tidy it up first and put all the food away - out of sight, out of mind. Paint (and use) the walls. Dirty or tired walls may not have mattered much when you didn't spend any time working from home, but now that you are there 24/7, a dingy and worn space can really bring you down. Not to mention, if you are taking a bunch of virtual meetings over Zoom, other folks are seeing those boring while walls too. Painting the walls behind you a fresh, happy color will impress your viewers and also bring a smile to your face while you work - since you can see yourself and your background on the screen, too! PLUS - use that wall space for organization - wall-hanging file organizers, tack boards, calendars, etc! NOTE - You can actually order paint from a lot of companies online - Behr at Home Depot will ship directly to your home, or let you order and pick up curbside! Light up your workspace! Don't rely on your computer, or just one overhead ceiling light, to light your workspace - that can add to eye strain and leave you extra tired and groggy. Use desk lamps or floors lamps to create a bright and cheerful workspace. Lighting is extra important if you are taking virtual meetings. Try to position your desk near a window so that natural light from in front or from the side of your face, *not* from behind you, and then supplement with lamps to brighten any shadows. You'll look a lot more alert, professional, and attractive 😉 if you are properly-lit for your meetings. Try to put work away at the end of the day. Close the door. If you don't have a door, at least tidy up all the papers and turn off the computer. It's important to know when the workday has ended and playtime has begun!