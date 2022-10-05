Reality contestant throws star power behind fight to save Seattle Culinary Academy

A program that's produced some of Seattle's top culinary talent is off the chopping block. At least for now.
The Culinary Academy at Seattle Central College faced closure in an attempt to balance the budget. But supporters argued that would have hurt an already ailing restaurant industry.
To talk about what's going on, former dean Linda Chauncey and Top Chef contestant Luke Kolpin, who is a graduate of the program, joined the show.
You can learn more about SCA and donate at savesca.com.
RELATED: After staff and students push back, Seattle Culinary Academy will continue enrollment in the fall
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.