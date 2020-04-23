SEATTLE — Everett Real Estate agent Ann Brooks says there are adjustments that all parties are having to make with COVID-19 and Stay at Home orders.

No open houses

Realtors can only take 1 client in a house at a time

Showings are by appointment only

Agents are armed with gloves and wipes and everything is wiped down before and after a showing

Sellers are often requiring buyers to come with pre-approval letters

More virtual showings, virtual open house and Facetime tours

Brooks says inventory is down but 'well priced homes will still sell". She says that with the unemployment situation some lenders are asking for extra employment verification, some going so far as asking for an affidavit from employers stating "that they don't expect layoffs to happen anytime soon".

