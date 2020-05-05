How a Pioneer Square artist is giving temporarily boarded-up businesses a makeover, and other acts of kindness

Artist Rashawna Williams is giving back to her neighborhood in a creative way, and other stories of generosity from around Western Washington. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Here are three stories of how local people are giving back to their communities:

Rashawna Williams is doing her part to make Pioneer Square a more beautiful place to be during this difficult time. She’s one of the selected artists turning boarded up storefronts into beautiful, uplifting murals.

When the pandemic meant Seattle Bagels couldn’t maintain their Pike Place Market location, they quickly moved to another site and discovered there was still a big market for their product. That led to the Hero Bagel Box.

In Tumwater, two friends, a fitness studio owner, and a bar and restaurant owner are using their closure time to take in food donations and then deliver them where they’re needed. Visit the 4 the Love Foundation's facebook page to learn how you can get involved