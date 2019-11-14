SEATTLE — Every celebrity has a moment in time before their careers take off. Photographer, Randall Slavin captured many of these moments with his 35mm camera.

He joined us to talk about how it happened and his new book, We All Want Something Beautiful. In it, Slavin curates a collection of images from his personal collection as well as his most famous editorial images, showcasing iconic household names in their amateur years, before the rise of social media.

We got some advice from Randall about how to improve our own photographs:

"Get closer. If your pictures aren't good enough, you're not close enough."

"Just take the picture of the people." Don't ask people to "get together" in a group. If you do, take that picture then say something funny. When the people are laughing and no longer thinking about it - then take the picture.

Segment Producer: Heidi Eng.