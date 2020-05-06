Use radical listening to move towards racial equity

A frank and necessary discussion on how we change the world towards greater racial equity with Dr. Ralina Joseph, UW Center for Communication, Difference and Equity

SEATTLE — Professor Ralina Joseph from the UW Center for Communication, Difference, and Equity offered some insight into how we might change the world towards greater racial equity using a technique called Radical Listening, "You speak to whatever the prompt is, how are you feeling right now, checking in together and give each other a chance to respond without responding yourself and trying as the listener to put your whole intention with that speaker. To try not to filter through your judgment, to try not to enter into a debate - to simply hear them as completely as possible."

About Dr. Ralina Joseph: "I am a scholar, teacher, and facilitator of race and communication. I received my B.A. in American Civilization from Brown University and M.A. and Ph.D. in Ethnic Studies from the University of California, San Diego. I have worked as a professor of Communication at the University of Washington in Seattle since 2005, and as the founding director of the Center for Communication, Difference, and Equity (CCDE) since 2015. My books and articles probe questions of race and racism in our world today. My teaching and facilitation seek to answer these questions by providing tangible tools to change the world around us. I am on the editorial boards of five journals as well as the University of Washington Press, where I’m also co-editing a new series of short books of Critical Perspectives on Black Popular Culture."