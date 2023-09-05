Quiet luxury is the fashion trend people are talking about. How can we get the look for less?

SEATTLE — Quiet luxury is a trend that has dominated the high fashion runways recently and is reflected on-screen in TV shows like "Succession." It features very wealthy characters wearing very expensive, yet subtle outfits — without any flashy labels or logos. No bright colors. Nothing whimsical or trendy. Just classically elegant, well-tailored, crisp and luxe.
Stylist Darcy Camden shares ideas on how to get the look for less. Camden is the founder and chief stylist at Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.
Here are Camden’s best tips for looking expensive on a budget:
- Opt for neutral colors: white, black, grey, camel
- Look for natural fabrics like cotton, linen, silk, cashmere
- Shop designer items second-hand
- Upgrade items by tailoring items and replacing cheap buttons
- Take good care of your clothing
Shop the look:
- Women’s vest (Zara.com)
- Women’s linen suiting (Abercrombie.com)
- Vegan leather bag (Urban Expressions, DSW.com)
- Men’s white dress shirt (Uniqlo.com)
- Men’s trench coat (Banana Republic at Bellevue Collection)
- Women’s shirtdress (Banana Republic at Bellevue Collection)
- Ear cuff (FARIS, farisfaris.com)
- Leather shoes (Either/OR, shopeitheror.com)
