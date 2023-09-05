x
Quiet luxury is the fashion trend people are talking about. How can we get the look for less?

Stylist Darcy Camden has the subtle yet elegant looks without the luxury price tag.

SEATTLE — Quiet luxury is a trend that has dominated the high fashion runways recently and is reflected on-screen in TV shows like "Succession." It features very wealthy characters wearing very expensive, yet subtle outfits — without any flashy labels or logos. No bright colors. Nothing whimsical or trendy. Just classically elegant, well-tailored, crisp and luxe.

Stylist Darcy Camden shares ideas on how to get the look for less. Camden is the founder and chief stylist at Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.

Here are Camden’s best tips for looking expensive on a budget:

  • Opt for neutral colors: white, black, grey, camel
  • Look for natural fabrics like cotton, linen, silk, cashmere
  • Shop designer items second-hand
  • Upgrade items by tailoring items and replacing cheap buttons
  • Take good care of your clothing

Contact Darcy at darcy@styledseattle.com or call/text 206.349.3401. Follow Darcy on social media @darcycamden.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.    

    

