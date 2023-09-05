Quiet luxury is the fashion trend people are talking about. How can we get the look for less?

Stylist Darcy Camden has the subtle yet elegant looks without the luxury price tag.

SEATTLE — Quiet luxury is a trend that has dominated the high fashion runways recently and is reflected on-screen in TV shows like "Succession." It features very wealthy characters wearing very expensive, yet subtle outfits — without any flashy labels or logos. No bright colors. Nothing whimsical or trendy. Just classically elegant, well-tailored, crisp and luxe.

Stylist Darcy Camden shares ideas on how to get the look for less. Camden is the founder and chief stylist at Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.

Here are Camden’s best tips for looking expensive on a budget:

Opt for neutral colors: white, black, grey, camel

Look for natural fabrics like cotton, linen, silk, cashmere

Shop designer items second-hand

Upgrade items by tailoring items and replacing cheap buttons

Take good care of your clothing

Shop the look:

Women’s vest (Zara.com)

Women’s linen suiting (Abercrombie.com)

Vegan leather bag (Urban Expressions, DSW.com)

Men’s white dress shirt (Uniqlo.com)

Men’s trench coat (Banana Republic at Bellevue Collection)

Women’s shirtdress (Banana Republic at Bellevue Collection)

Ear cuff (FARIS, farisfaris.com)

Leather shoes (Either/OR, shopeitheror.com)

Contact Darcy at darcy@styledseattle.com or call/text 206.349.3401. Follow Darcy on social media @darcycamden.