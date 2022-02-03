Looking for quick dinner recipes? This cookbook is for you

"That Sounds So Good" by former Bon Appétit food director Carla Lalli Music features recipes for any day of the week. #newdaynw

Can we interest you in a delicious celery supper?

While that's not something that is commonly offered, Carla Lalli-Music says it's an under-appreciated plant and is unapologetic about it. In fact, Carla joined New Day NW to share a dish she calls, "Sorry, I Like Celery."

Carla is the author of the cookbook, "That Sounds So Good" and shares all of her delicious cooking on Youtube and Instagram.

Sorry, I Like Celery

4 to 6 servings

All the flavors of a Caesar salad are here: garlic, anchovy, Parm, and olive oil, in quite outgoing proportions. The difference between this and a more textbook Caesar is not only that I've swapped out the romaine for fantastically crunchy celery, but also that this dressing is more of a free-flowing vinaigrette that coats every slice. Instead of croutons, there are tender, salty olives and vinegary peppers.

INGREDIENTS:

3 anchovy fillets packed in oil, drained

2 garlic cloves

Kosher salt; freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper

10 Castelvetrano olives

6 piparra peppers

1 bunch celery (1 pound)

2 ounces Parmigiano

1/2 cup parsley leaves and tender stems

DIRECTIONS:

In a mortar and pestle or mini chopper, combine the anchovies and garlic with a big pinch of salt and many grinds of black pepper. Pulverize until a paste forms. (Alternatively, you can finely chop the anchovies and garlic together on a cutting board, then season with salt and black pepper and use the fiat edge of the knife blade to smash the ingredients into a paste). Scrape into a medium bowl and whisk in lemon juice, olive oil, and Aleppo pepper until combined. Taste and season with more salt and black pepper, if needed.

Use the fiat side of a chef's knife to smash the olives and loosen the pits, then tear the flesh into 2 or 3 pieces (discard pits). Cut peppers in half lengthwise, then halve crosswise. Place the olives and peppers in a salad bowl. Trim the celery at both ends, then separate the bunch into individual stalks; wash and dry. Snap off the light green leaves from innermost stalks and set those aside. Cut the celery into very thin slices on a dramatic angle, then transfer to the bowl with the olives and peppers. Use a vegetable peeler to shave half the Parmigiano over. Add most of the dressing and toss with your hands to coat. Add the parsley and reserved celery leaves and toss gently to combine. Shave the other half of the Parm over, drizzle with dressing, and top with a few more grinds of black pepper.