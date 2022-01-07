How Quest Nutrition co-founder Lisa Bilyeu used radical confidence to find success

Her new book gives tips on how you can apply radical confidence to your own life. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Lisa Bilyeu joined New Day Northwest to talk about her new book, "Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life."

From Bilyeu's new book:

"An inspiring and laugh-out-loud guide to building the kind of confidence it really takes to live the life of your dreams, from Impact Theory cofounder and growth mindset guru Lisa Bilyeu.

Author Lisa Bilyeu grew up in London, where she was always told her dreams of Hollywood were a little too big for a girl. After all, in her traditional Greek culture, who cared about prestigious awards when you could be a housewife? Lisa, that’s who. Lisa cared. Except after graduating from college, meeting the man of her dreams, and moving to Los Angeles, a housewife was exactly what Lisa became—for eight frikin’ years! How the heck did that happen?

Radical Confidence is the story of how Lisa unpaused her life to cofound a company that went from zero to a billion dollars in just five years and become a leader in the world of personal development. Transforming herself with a growth mindset, Lisa learned to face her insecurities and inadequacies, embrace new challenges, solve her own problems, tell her negative voice to shut the eff up, and become the hero of her own life by life-hacking her way to feeling confident.

Radical Confidence is a deeply personal memoir filled with insight and practical tools for honest self-assessment, mastering emotions, and staying motivated. With humor, honesty, and Lisa’s beloved hilarious voice, this book teaches you how to be driven by your insecurities to create the life of your dreams."