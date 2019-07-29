SEATTLE — Snohomish-based artist Crystal Bailar of MossTangle Arts has a love for the outdoors and a talent for transforming wood slices into beautiful works of art. Using paint and pyrography, Bailar puts her brushes and wood burning tools to work creating scenes inspired by nature.

She demonstrates how it works and explains more about her craft - including how you can try it out yourself at one of her upcoming workshops.

Wood Burning Workshop with MossTangle

Crystal will be holding a workshop, which includes all the tools you'll need to make your own wood burning art, on August 16, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, at The Creamery Co. Frozen Yogurt, Coffeehouse and Baked Goods, 1206 State Avenue #A, Marysville. Make sure to reserve your spot online!

