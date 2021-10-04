Pumpkins + flowers = an easy fall craft!

We love crafts here at New Day NW and since fall has arrived and pumpkins are everywhere, we thought it would be fun to make a simple and easy display!
Producer Suzie Wiley joined Amity to share how to use a pumpkin as a flower vase!
Flowers in a Pumpkin
MATERIALS:
- 1 pumpkin, any color
- 1 vase or container small enough to fit inside the pumpkin, but wide enough to hold the flowers. Try a kitchen glass or even a plastic cup
- Flowers: Use whatever you like. Hydrangeas look great but won’t last long. PRO TIP: Use a bouquet already assembled and just separate the flowers and greens.
- Carving knife and spoon
HOW TO:
- Carve and clean out a pumpkin
- Place a water-filled vase inside the pumpkin
- Put the flowers together how you like and use a rubber band to hold them together
- Strip off all the lower leaves
- Cut the flower stems down far enough to cover the opening of the pumpkin
- Arrange your flowers. You may have to cut a bit more to get the look you want
- You can add in greenery afterward, on the sides and in the middle
