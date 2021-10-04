x
New Day Northwest

Pumpkins + flowers = an easy fall craft!

Add a fall touch to your flower bouquets by placing them in pumpkins! 🎃💐 #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Use pumpkins as a flower vase for an easy fall craft!

We love crafts here at New Day NW and since fall has arrived and pumpkins are everywhere, we thought it would be fun to make a simple and easy display!

Producer Suzie Wiley joined Amity to share how to use a pumpkin as a flower vase!

Flowers in a Pumpkin

MATERIALS:

  • 1 pumpkin, any color
  • 1 vase or container small enough to fit inside the pumpkin, but wide enough to hold the flowers. Try a kitchen glass or even a plastic cup
  • Flowers: Use whatever you like. Hydrangeas look great but won’t last long. PRO TIP: Use a bouquet already assembled and just separate the flowers and greens.
  • Carving knife and spoon

HOW TO:

  • Carve and clean out a pumpkin
  • Place a water-filled vase inside the pumpkin
  • Put the flowers together how you like and use a rubber band to hold them together
  • Strip off all the lower leaves
  • Cut the flower stems down far enough to cover the opening of the pumpkin
  • Arrange your flowers. You may have to cut a bit more to get the look you want
  • You can add in greenery afterward, on the sides and in the middle

