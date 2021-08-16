Pumpkin spice before Labor Day? - Hot Topics

SEATTLE — KING 5 sports anchor Chris Egan, Local Lens host Kelly Hanson and New Day Producer Suzie Wiley join Amity for a round of New Day Hot Topics!
Today's Hot Topics:
- Kelly is named one of 425 Magazine's Women to Watch in 2021. The panel discusses their dream magazine cover.
- "Jeopardy!"’s quest to find a new host in the wake of Alex Trebek’s death has ended. Executive producer Mike Richards will take over hosting reigns. Mayim Bialik will stand at the lectern during Jeopardy primetime specials.
- Frontier Airlines flight crew had to use duct tape to restrain an unruly passenger. It's just one of 3,700 unruly passenger incidents this year, per the FAA. What is happening? Has being in lockdown for so long made us forget how to be decent humans?
- British diver Tom Daley picked up a hobby to pass the time during the Olympics: Knitting! He even knitted himself a sweater to commemorate the experience.
- Seattle sees the return of 90-degree temperatures. Is it time to rethink home air-conditioning?
- Various stores are starting to put out their fall stuff. How early is too early to embrace fall?
- The Seattle PI put out a list of 13 things people say that show they're not from Seattle.
Segment Producer Rebecca Perry.