SEATTLE — Do you ever wonder about how Western Washington residents got around before Sound Transit and other popular forms of public transit we rely on today?

Spokane-based photographer, Jim Kershner, has spent years archiving the evolution of transit in Puget Sound through his camera lens. Now, you can flip through history in his new book, Transit.

Jim Kershner teams up with the staff of HistoryLink to share the history of public transportation in the Puget Sound Region.

Jim Kershner

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.