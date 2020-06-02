SEATTLE — Alternative rock band Public is on the rise from Cincinnati, Ohio after their song, "Make You Mine" was used in a TikTok that went viral. The video showed a wedding proposal on a football field and has amassed over 6.9 million likes on the app.

Comprised of grade school friends, John Vaughn (Vocals & Guitar), Matthew Carter Alvarado (Bass, Synth & Vocals), and Ben Lapps (Percussion) have quickly grown a dedicated fan base for their electric on-stage performances.

Public performs "Make You Mine" live in-studio and discusses their upcoming performances and tour.

CONCERT INFO: Public with American Authors and Magic Giant on Sat Feb. 8th at 8:30 PM at The Showbox (1426 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101). GET TICKETS

