Whether you're hosting a holiday party, or simply searching for an elegant way to spice up your home this season, the art of centerpieces is a great place to start.

Owner and florist of PS Floral Design, Tiffany Hatchett, is here to demonstrate how to create a centerpiece that will impress your guests every time.

If you're interested in learning more, PS Floral Design also offers design classes on holiday centerpieces and wreaths.

EVENT INFO:

Join PS Floral Design for a Holiday Centerpiece Workshop on Dec 21st at 11:00 A.M. held at Cone & Steiner's Downtown location - 1012 1st Avenue, Seattle.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.