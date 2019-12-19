SEATTLE — Out of two Western Washington contestants on Project Runway's 18th season, only one remains.

Melanie Trygg hails from Orcas Island, where she grew up learning how to sew from her mother. As a designer, she aims to be as sustainable as possible in regards to her lifestyle and the future of the environment.

The designer stops by to share a few designs as well as share her experience from participating in Project Runway.

Project Runway airs on Thursdays at 9:30 P.M. on Bravo.

