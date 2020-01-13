SEATTLE — Cocktail guru Rob Floyd is a resident mixologist on TV show Bar Rescue and industry expert to media outlets like the Wall Street Journal and Times of London. He describes his niche as the "Ability to create luxury cocktails that are both accessible and inspiring."

He's currently serving as a Cocktail Ambassador for Princess Cruises, where he has designed new and exciting cocktail experiences and dedicated theme bar menus for vacationers to enjoy throughout the ships. He shared the recipes for two of his spectacular drinks you'll find onboard: The Butterfly Cocktail and The Mayan Heat.

The Mayan Heat

Thin slice of Jalapeno

1.5 oz. Silver Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave syrup

.25 oz. Cointreau

The Butterfly Tea

1.5 oz. Hendricks Gin

3 oz. Butterfly Tea

1 oz. Lemon juice

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

.25 oz. Triple sec

