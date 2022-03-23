Trying wine from Princess & Bear

Ioana Bucur from Princess & Bear, a new wine shop in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, joined New Day to do a taste test of three different wines with us! #newdaynw

We love a glass of wine here at New Day, but we also really enjoy learning about it!

Ioana Bucur from Princess and Bear, a new wine shop in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, joined New Day to do a taste test of three different wines with us!

Featured wines

1. Sparkling Rosé with our private label (Chardonnay, Chenin, Pinot Noir)

Hand-harvested grapes, sustainable agriculture domain from the Limoux region, the place where the sparkling wine was produced for the first time in the 15th century

Delicate bubbles, rich raspberry nose, a hint of soft stone fruit, friendly and festive sparkling rosé

Pairs well with pink-hued foods, such as shrimp salmon, lovely with fresh fruit desserts

2. 2020 Esperandieu (25% Roussanne, 20% Grenache Blanc, 20% Marsanne, 20% Vermentino, 10% Grenache Gris, 5% Muscat Petit Grains)

Organic agriculture and hand-harvested grapes

Small family domaine in Minervois, dating from 1918, built upon five generations of winemakers

The wine delivers complex aromas of fresh white peaches and pears

Beautiful substance, acidity, and finesse

Pairs well with fish, roasted vegetables, veal with mushrooms in lemon sauce…

3. 2019 La Jasse

Organic, tiny domaine with very old vines situated in the hillsides near Montpellier

Made by a woman, a former journalist, writer, and teacher who became a winemaker in her forties, she is now making award-winning wines

Rich, deep, complex blend of Syrah (gives the power of spice) and Grenache (a touch of round, ripe fruit), matured in neutral oak French barrels

Pairs well w/ Ribeye steaks, lamb, beef stew

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Princess and Bear Wines also offers an online store to purchase wine and to join one of their three wine clubs. The wines are affordable; on average, a bottle can be purchased for under $30.

Wine club members receive curated seasonal shipments every three months, along with a custom recipe and tasting notes to go with each wine.

The Princess and The Bear tasting room is located at 309 S. Cloverdale St., Ste. A1 in the South Park neighborhood. Open from 12-6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit theprincessandthebear.com.