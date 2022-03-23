x
New Day Northwest

Trying wine from Princess & Bear

Ioana Bucur from Princess & Bear, a new wine shop in Seattle's South Park neighborhood, joined New Day to do a taste test of three different wines with us! #newdaynw
Featured wines

1. Sparkling Rosé with our private label (Chardonnay, Chenin, Pinot Noir)

  • Hand-harvested grapes, sustainable agriculture domain from the Limoux region, the place where the sparkling wine was produced for the first time in the 15th century
  • Delicate bubbles, rich raspberry nose, a hint of soft stone fruit, friendly and festive sparkling rosé
  • Pairs well with pink-hued foods, such as shrimp salmon, lovely with fresh fruit desserts

2. 2020 Esperandieu (25% Roussanne, 20% Grenache Blanc, 20% Marsanne, 20% Vermentino, 10% Grenache Gris, 5% Muscat Petit Grains)

  • Organic agriculture and hand-harvested grapes
  • Small family domaine in Minervois, dating from 1918, built upon five generations of winemakers
  • The wine delivers complex aromas of fresh white peaches and pears
  • Beautiful substance, acidity, and finesse
  • Pairs well with fish, roasted vegetables, veal with mushrooms in lemon sauce…

3. 2019 La Jasse

  • Organic, tiny domaine with very old vines situated in the hillsides near Montpellier
  • Made by a woman, a former journalist, writer, and teacher who became a winemaker in her forties, she is now making award-winning wines
  • Rich, deep, complex blend of Syrah (gives the power of spice) and Grenache (a touch of round, ripe fruit), matured in neutral oak French barrels
  • Pairs well w/ Ribeye steaks, lamb, beef stew

ADDITIONAL INFO:

  • Princess and Bear Wines also offers an online store to purchase wine and to join one of their three wine clubs. The wines are affordable; on average, a bottle can be purchased for under $30.
  • Wine club members receive curated seasonal shipments every three months, along with a custom recipe and tasting notes to go with each wine.
  • The Princess and The Bear tasting room is located at 309 S. Cloverdale St., Ste. A1 in the South Park neighborhood. Open from 12-6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit theprincessandthebear.com.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

