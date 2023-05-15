Eat your flowers! These shortbread cookies with edible flowers are a work of art and delicious

These flower-pressed shortbread cookies are the epitome of spring.

SEATTLE — What better way to welcome spring into our kitchens than by creating tasty dishes using vibrant and flavorful florals and botanicals?

Loria Stern’s book "Eat Your Flowers: A Cookbook" shares what flowers and plants to use plus recipes for every type of meal.

Stern joined New Day Northwest to share a recipe for flower-pressed shortbread cookies, which are as pretty as they are delicious.

Flower-pressed shortbread cookies

Ingredients

1 ½ cups (3 sticks/339 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 1⁄3 cups (300 g) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons (25 g) pure vanilla extract

4 cups (611 g) all-purpose flour

2 cups mixed edible flower petals and tender herbs

Cane sugar, for sprinkling

Directions

Line 2 flexible cutting mats with parchment paper and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter, granulated sugar, and salt on medium speed until completely combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the yolks and mix until combined. Add the vanilla and stir until just combined. Add the flour and mix on low speed until the dough comes together in a ball, about 5 minutes. Place the dough on a large sheet of parchment paper. Place another piece of parchment on top and roll out the dough to 1⁄3 inch thick. Remove the top piece of parchment paper and stamp out the cookies with a 3-inch round cookie cutter, then artfully decorate each round with the edible flower petals and herbs. Replace the top sheet of parchment paper and gently roll over each cookie to fix the flowers.