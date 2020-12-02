SEATTLE — As many as half of the medications taken by adults with chronic illness are not being taken as prescribed - and that contributes to 125,000 deaths a year, according to the Journal of American Medical Association.

In this interview, Premera Blue Cross pharmacist Jennifer Polzin and case manager Jennifer Leisegang talk about why this is happening, barriers that keep people from taking their medication, and tips to keeping it all organized.

