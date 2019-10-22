SEATTLE — Powers Whiskey is on a mission to protect the honey bees and other native pollinator populations playing an important role in our ecosystem.

In order to raise awareness, Powers' is kicking off the 1791 Project, encouraging local bars and restaurants to create honey cocktails using the brand's whiskey. For every bottle the restaurant/bar finishes, Powers will donate $5 to support the local beekeepers.

Derek King is an ambassador for the brand and will be demonstrating three honey cocktails to try at home.

Whiskey Sour

2 parts Irish Whiskey

½ part fresh lemon juice

½ part fresh lime juice

½ part honey syrup (equal parts local honey and water)

Maraschino cherry and orange, wheel to garnish

Combine all ingredients and shake hard over ice. Strain into old fashioned glass over a large ice cube and garnish with cherry and orange.

Spiced Irish Cider

2 parts Irish Whiskey

6 parts mulled apple cider half bar spoon of local honey to sweeten

Cinnamon stick and orange wheel to garnish

In a mug, add whiskey and pour over hot, mulled apple cider. Garnish with an orange wheel and cinnamon stick.

Honey Highball

2 parts POWERS Irish Whiskey

½ part honey syrup (equal parts honey and water)

6 parts sparkling water

Squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Lemon peel to garnish

In a Collins glass filled with ice, combine whiskey, lemon juice, and sparkling water. Stir to combine and serve with a lemon peel.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.