Pot luck dinner idea

SEATTLE — Producer Suzie Wiley loves to cook and often does so alongside Amity, but this time she's taking the reins and showed us how to make a light, bright salad that's perfect for pot lucks.

Executive producer Joseph Suttner joined her as a sous chef!

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

From Barb Quinton 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tbsp salt (for boiling pasta)
  • 1 lb. orzo pasta
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 5 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp grated lemon zest (2 lemons)
  • ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 cups Kalamata olives (sliced in half or rough chopped)
  • 2 cups grape tomatoes (sliced in half)
  • 1 medium red onion finely chopped
  • ½ cup capers (drained)
  • ½ cup packed chopped fresh flat leafed parsley
  • ½ cup pine nuts (toasted or untoasted)
  • Fresh ground pepper and salt

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Bring salted water to boil. Add orzo pasta and cook until ‘al dente’ (9-10 minutes).
  2. Use a fine mesh strainer to drain the pasta well.
  3. Transfer the pasta to a large mixing bowl.
  4. While pasta is still hot, add the olive oil, vinegar, lemon zest, and lemon juice to combine.
  5. Let pasta cool for about 5 minutes to absorb the dressing.
  6. Add olives, tomatoes, red onion, capers, pine nuts, and parsley.
  7. Toss, and add salt and pepper to taste.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

