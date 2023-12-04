Pot luck dinner idea

SEATTLE — Producer Suzie Wiley loves to cook and often does so alongside Amity, but this time she's taking the reins and showed us how to make a light, bright salad that's perfect for pot lucks.
Executive producer Joseph Suttner joined her as a sous chef!
Mediterranean Orzo Salad
From Barb Quinton
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tbsp salt (for boiling pasta)
- 1 lb. orzo pasta
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 5 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp grated lemon zest (2 lemons)
- ¼ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 2 cups Kalamata olives (sliced in half or rough chopped)
- 2 cups grape tomatoes (sliced in half)
- 1 medium red onion finely chopped
- ½ cup capers (drained)
- ½ cup packed chopped fresh flat leafed parsley
- ½ cup pine nuts (toasted or untoasted)
- Fresh ground pepper and salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Bring salted water to boil. Add orzo pasta and cook until ‘al dente’ (9-10 minutes).
- Use a fine mesh strainer to drain the pasta well.
- Transfer the pasta to a large mixing bowl.
- While pasta is still hot, add the olive oil, vinegar, lemon zest, and lemon juice to combine.
- Let pasta cool for about 5 minutes to absorb the dressing.
- Add olives, tomatoes, red onion, capers, pine nuts, and parsley.
- Toss, and add salt and pepper to taste.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.