SEATTLE — Space to Shine shines a light on brands and businesses that have inspiring stories and make a difference. Founder Kylie Mean gave us a preview of their upcoming Seattle pop-up Kitchen Goods That Do Good, a shop featuring a curated selection of products from brands and businesses that support humanitarian causes. Some of the brands to be featured at the shop are:

Ciderpress Lane (Bremerton, WA) 10% of all of their proceeds are donated to Rescue Freedom to fight human trafficking.

Through the Sea (Greater Seattle area, WA) 10% of profits go towards National Angels, a nonprofit committed to creating community that empowers and provides hope to children in foster care and their caregivers, leading to sustainable change in the foster care system.

Treetops Collective (Grand Rapids, MI) Made in Michigan, a portion of the sales from the ceramics line go towards Treetops Collective’s community development work.

Mile High Workshop (Denver, CO) Mile High Workshop is a manufacturing and employment training program focused on Production With Purpose. They specialize in assembly, kitting, sewing, woodworking, and second chances for community members seeking to rebuild from addictions, homelessness, and incarceration.

Women’s Bean Project (Denver, CO) Women’s Bean Project is on a mission to change women’s lives by providing stepping stones to self-sufficiency through social enterprise. When chronically underemployed women enter their program and work to create nourishing food products, they learn to stand tall, find their purpose and break the cycle of poverty.

Homeless Garden Project (Santa Cruz, CA) The Homeless Garden Project provides job training, transitional employment and support services to people who are experiencing homelessness.

Kitchen Goods that Do Good Pop-up at the Not Without Salt Shop, 6256 3rd Ave NW, Seattle WA, Sun 9/15, 1 - 5 PM.

