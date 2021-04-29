Outrageous homes on Zillow Gone Wild!? - Hot Topics

It's time for a round of New Day Hot Topics! Joining host Amity Addrisi is The Barbershop Podcast host Terry Hollimon, The Drive Project Podcast host Jay Martin Jr. and New Day producer Derek Haas.
Hot Topics:
- Apple recently announced their newest product, the AirTag! What are your thoughts and what do you hope Apple releases next?
- One of the hottest new Twitter accounts is Zillow Gone Wild, which is all about showcasing the craziest homes on the market. One of them is an NFT home, which means it doesn't even exist beyond the screen?!
- We've been WFH for over a year. Is there anything you miss about office life, even if it's something mundane?
- There’s been a Ketchup packet shortage and a chicken wing shortage. What food shortage would have you the most worried?
- Everyone in Washington can now get vaccinated! What has your vaccine journey been like?
