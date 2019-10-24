There's a new breast reconstruction procedure for breast cancer patients, and it doesn't involve implants.

The Polyclinic Plastic Surgery now offers a type of reconstruction called a Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP). This procedure involves using abdomen tissue from the patient to create the breasts, eliminating the need for an implant.

Dr. Cindy Wei and patient, Ruth Barefoot, join us to discuss the procedure and how it benefits patients.

Sponsored by The Polyclinic. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.