The Presidential race, the race to reopen, and blowback for Inslee

Political Science Professor Marco Lowe gets us up to speed on local politics in the COVID-19 era. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Seattle University Professor Marco Lowe helped us catch up on is going on in politics in this COVID-19 environment.  Some questions we had: 

  • How is COVID impacting the Presidential and US Senate races?
  • What's going on with Joe Biden and who might his V.P. pick be?
  • Are Governor's (like our own Gov. Jay Inslee) getting any political blowback from stay-in-place orders?
  • What are counties like Franklin doing after they declare business can reopen? 

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner.