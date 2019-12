Exterior siding is an important factor in protecting your home while maintaining its appearance.

Polar Bear's Nate Harrington is here to showcase the types of siding that can maintain your home's cosmetic appearance and protect it against our northwest weather.

SPECIAL OFFER: Call (425) 999-4053 and the first ten callers will receive ten percent off.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.