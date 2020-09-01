TACOMA, Wash. — Chinese New Year begins on Sat. January 25th, bringing the Year of the Rat, to celebrate, Staff Biologist Jessi Sutherland from the Point Defiance Zoo brings a rat we've never seen before! The Herorats is a giant pouched rat from Tanzania. They have extraordinary smelling skills and are trained to detect hidden landmines and tuberculosis in people.

The giant pouched rat is also joined by a millipede and a coatimundi from the Point Defiance Zoo.

