SEATTLE — Under eye bags, crow’s feet and forehead lines are a natural part of the aging process. However, if they're something you're looking to get rid of, Plexaderm's skin-tightening serum is something you may want to check out!

Scott DeFalco shows us how fast Plexaderm can work to smooth out wrinkles on the face and neck.

SPECIAL OFFER: Plexaderm is offering a special offer for New Day viewers of 50% off MSRP plus free shipping. To order, call 1-800-953-1363 or visit Plexaderm.com

Sponsored by Plexaderm. Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.