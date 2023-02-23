Plant-based eating for kids

Seattle family physician Dr. Margaret Towolawi talks about how to get even the pickiest eaters to try more plant-based foods. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Dr. Margaret Towolawi is a Seattle-based family doctor who wrote a children's book to help little ones develop a love for more plant-based foods.

She joined the show to talk about the book and share two recipes!

Dr. Towolawi’s Healthy HeartBeet Smoothie

2 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups mango

2 cups water

1 ½ tbsp pumpkin seed powder

1 cup of frozen strawberries

1 cooked beet

3 tbsp hemp seed hearts

DIRECTIONS:

Blend on high speed and enjoy!

Dr. Towolawi's Lentil Energy Bites

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup brown lentils (I made a bunch in the Instant Pot ahead of time to use during the week and I recommend you do the same. For 2 cups of lentils, I added 4 cups of water and used High Pressure Cook for 9 minutes on the Instant Pot and let it release naturally when done)

1/2 cup dairy free chocolate chips

2 cups rolled oats

1/4 cup sunflower seed kernels

1/4 cup hemp seeds

1/2 cup peanut butter or almond butter. I used peanut butter (or sunflower butter if you have a nut allergy)

1/2 cup agave

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare lentils. Set aside until after they have cooled. Add the chocolate chips, oats, sunflower seed kernels, and hemp seeds. Mix in the lentils. Add your nut butter or nutless butter of choice. Add agave. Mix well and form into balls. Place in an airtight container and refrigerate. Can be stored in the fridge for 5 days or frozen for up to 6 months.