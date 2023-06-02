Pizza and wine: These delicious pairings will make your Super Bowl party POP!

Master Sommelier Chris Tanghe chose four wines that pair well with your favorite pizza pies. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Did you know that Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most popular days to order pizza?

And if you think beer and soda are the only beverages that go well with a meat lovers supreme, think again!

Master sommelier Chris Tanghe joined the show to share his favorite pizza and wine pairings.

Featured pairings

All pizzas from Pagliacci's. Wines from wine.com, Northwest Liquor & Wine.

ZARDETTO Prosecco Brut – from Italy, $17

This vibrant and refreshing Prosecco is produced from carefully selected grapes grown on the finest hilltop vineyards in the region.

It’s bright, bubbly, and refreshing, and delicious with snacking foods.

Elegant, refined bubbles. Aromas of white flowers, apricot and herbs. Flavors of citrus, orange blossoms and stone fruits. Fresh citrus and floral notes linger on the finish.

Zardetto’s stylish packaging features dual-layered labels are designed to be peeled back, unveiling an inside layer of colorful artwork that is unique to each wine. Surprise phrases on the inside of the peel-away label share contemporary Italian expressions, translated into English.

Pizza pairing: margarita or a white pizza

FAT BASTARD Pinot Noir 2020 – from France, $14

One of France’s best-selling and most recognizable brands.

Dubbed “the wine for the anti-snob” by Time Magazine.

Comes from sun-drenched vineyards in the Languedoc Roussillon in the south of France.

The name is a nod to the reaction from the brand’s French cofounder, Thierry Boudinaud, who called the first sip of a barrel sample a “phet bast-ard” because of its intense color and rich palate.

The label highlights the brand’s “fabulously full-bodied” personality — a nod to the delicious, approachable, full-bodied wines that Fat Bastard has become known for.

Intense, cherry red in color with fruit-forward flavors of crushed strawberry and wild raspberry followed by delicate tannins and a long, smooth finish.

Pizza pairing - PSR Combo: Pepperoni, Cascioppo's Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and romano on seasoned tomato sauce.

Two Vintners - 2020 Das Riesling, $20

Das Riesling was made in collaboration with a German winemaker from the Rheingau and comes entirely from Olsen Vineyard in the Yakima Valley.

This dry Riesling is textural and palate-coating with hints of honey, green apple, and sage.

Northwest seafood is begging for this wine.

Pizza pairing - The Hawaiian: Hempler's Canadian bacon and fresh cut pineapple over mozzarella and seasoned tomato sauce.

Efeste - 2021 Feral Sauvignon Blanc, $25

Feral Sauvignon BlancFeral translates to “(especially of an animal) in a wild state.”

This 100% Sauvignon Blanc from the Evergreen Vineyard truly is a wild animal. A play on our commitment to native or “wild” fermentation, this wine is a powerhouse of clean and focused flavors.

Aromas of lime leaf, verbena, oyster shell and crushed stone nuanced by white peach, tangerine, and linden flower explode from the glass. It hits the palate with a punch of persistent, mouthwatering acidity and finishes with inherent minerality.

If you enjoy fresh shellfish, this wine will be a perfect match for dinner.

Pizza Pairing - The Rocket: Prosciutto and mozzarella on olive oil, finished with arugula after bake.