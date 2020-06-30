Inside the kitchen at Seattle's Piroshky Piroshky

Bakery owner Olga Sagan and 2020 SBA Washington Small Business Person of the Year shows us how they make their delicious hand-held meat pies. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Operating a small business right now is no easy task thanks to COVID-19. Many shops around town are getting extra creative to keep things going.

We chatted with with the 2020 SBA Washington Small Business Person of the Year Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky Bakery.

She told us about how her business is innovating right now, as well as how to make Piroshkies at home!

Piroshky Piroshky Bakery has three Seattle-area locations. Check out their special Delivery Schedule to get FREE delivery from Everett to Puyallup June 26th - July 3rd.

About Piroshky Piroshky

"Piroshky Piroshky was founded in 1992 at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market by the Kotelnikov family with just $1,200 to invest in the bakery. With the help of donations from friends and strangers, many of whom were immigrants of Russian descent, and a very basic business plan the bakery officially opened its doors on October 24, 1992. Now owned by Olga Sagan, this family business is nationally renowned for its long lines out the door as guests eagerly anticipate savory and sweet Russian pastries, fresh from the oven. Beloved celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain even featured the bakery on his show “No Reservations.”" piroshkybakery.com