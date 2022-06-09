x
Pike Place's Cucina Casalinga shares recipe for caserecce with prawns and asparagus

Michela Tartaglia shows us how to make this dish perfect for summer! #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Looking for the perfect thing to cook this summer?

Michela Tartaglia from Pasta Casalinga at Pike Place Market joined the show to share a delicious and fresh pasta recipe that will do just the trick!

Caserecce with PNW spot prawns, Yakima Valley purple asparagus, and capers

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 small shallot, finely cut
  • 1 tablespoon of capers
  • 4 asparagus, cleaned and trimmed
  • 16 spot prawns
  • 1 pinch of red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 16 oz of Caserecce pasta
  • 1 tablespoon of toasted bread crumbs
  • lemon zest

DIRECTIONS:

  1. In a medium pan, place the extra virgin olive oil over medium heat and after a minute, add the shallot, the capers, and the asparagus. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Add the spot prawns, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper, and keep on cooking for another 2 minutes. Turn it off.
  3. In the meanwhile cook your caserecce al dente in plenty of salted boiling water.
  4. Drain the pasta making sure to keep some of the water and transfer to the pan.
  5. Turn the heat back on.
  6. Quickly saute the pasta for a minute.
  7. Plate in 4 pasta bowls, making sure to distribute the spot prawns equally.
  8. Finish with some breadcrumbs, a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and some lemon zest.
  9. Enjoy!

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

