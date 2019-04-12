If you're on the hunt for a great gift for the holidays, check out the 39th annual Phinney Neighborhood Winter Festival & Crafts Fair this weekend.
The festival showcases products from local artisans, live entertainment and food.
Festival representative Jessie Hammer is here to give us a preview of items perfect for gifting that are available at the festival.
Featured Items:
- A Bicycle Clock by 1.by.Liz
- Girls Dress by City Kid Style
- Wooden handle accessories by Rain City Pens
- Enamel Necklace by Bemused Creations
- Assorted Chocolates by Blue Streak Chocolates
- Log planted with succulents by Coloring Nature
Event Info:
39th Annual Phinney Neighborhood Winter Festival & Crafts Fair, December 7-8, 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M., Phinney Center, 6532 Phinney Ave N, Seattle.
