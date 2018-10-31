Seattle — Homeward Pet Adoption Center is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Woodinville. Every year they find new homes for over 1,800 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens. Being privately funded, the shelter relies on donor support to provide food, shelter and vet care.

They brought some dogs with them to do a Halloween costume fashion show. The first dog is Spike and he is wearing a punk rock costume. He is an alumni of Homeward Pet and has been adopted. Doddi is the next dog and she is wearing an adorable butterfly costume. She has also been adopted. The third dog is Jodi and she is up for adoption! She is a Chihuahua, dachshund mix and is wearing a Supergirl costume. The last dog is 7-year-old Mario and he will be available for adoption in a week. He is dressed as a hotdog.

