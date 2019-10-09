SEATTLE — As the digital world and the internet grow, so does information. However, we cannot always believe everything we see online. Even worse, information online can sometimes be used as a weapon -- meaning every opinion can have real-world consequences.

Peter Pomerantsev joins New Day Northwest to discuss his new book "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" and how truth, opinion, and misinformation are blurring together more and more.

EVENT INFO: Peter is holding an Author Talk at The Forum in Seattle on September 10 at 6 pm.

Peter Pomerantsev Part of... Perhaps the most important global trend of the last few years has been the rise and transformation of information warfare. Researcher of media and propaganda Peter Pomerantsev asserts that in the digital age, real military engagement matters less than how it is broadcast-resulting is a constant deluge of lies, shock humor, absurdity, and fear-mongering designed to disorient us and undermine our sense of truth.

