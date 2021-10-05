How has having pets changed society as a whole?

"Pet Nation" by Mark Cushing examines how our love for animals has changed our lives socially, culturally, and economically. #newdaynw

Many of us have pets that we treat like family, but pets weren't always so loved and pampered by humans.

"Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Homes, Culture, and Economy" by Mark Cushing takes a look at how our relationship with pets has changed over time and the impacts of that change.

Cushing joined New Day NW to talk about the book.

ABOUT PET NATION:

"Pet Nation: The Inside Story of How Companion Animals Are Transforming Our Homes, Culture, and Economy" (Penguin Random House; September 21, 2021) tells the story of how pets in the last 20 years went from being left out in the cold to being the little spoon in bed with us — and the economic, media, legal, political, and social dramas springing from this cultural transformation and seismic shift.

The pet population in the U.S. has almost doubled since 1998: nearly 70% of the country now owns a pet. No longer begging for scraps, dogs and cats are now privy to their own organic food, masseuses, mobile salons, and even fly first class.

Insightful, surprising, and full of great stories, "Pet Nation" opens our eyes to the major changes happening right under our noses. It shows us not only what our love of animals says about pets, it shows us what it says about ourselves, and where we should head next.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Animal Policy Group Founder and CEO Mark Cushing, Esq. is the leading advocate, strategist, and lobbyist in the entire pet sector.

His clients include Mars Veterinary Health (the top veterinary group in the world, with 3,000 veterinary practices in America and 55,000 employees), Pfizer spinoff Zoetis (the world’s largest pet medicine and vaccination company), Royal Canin (the largest pet food company in the world), PetSmart and more. He also consults to shelters and helps veterinary schools get started and achieve accreditation.