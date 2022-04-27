Harness the power of your personality type

Amity talked with the authors of "Personality Hacker" about how knowing your Meyers-Briggs type can be a game-changer for personal growth. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Have you ever heard someone describe themselves as an ENFJ or an ISTP and wondered what those letters mean?

Joel Mark Witt and Antonia Dodge, authors of the popular "Personality Hacker" book and podcast series, have used Meyers-Briggs typing in their personal growth coaching for years.

They believe that knowing how you're wired can help you gain a greater sense of your strengths and help you better navigate the world around you.

Their book "Personality Hackers" delves into the 16 distinct personality types identified by writers Isabel Myers and Katharine Briggs in the middle of the 20th century.

Each MBTI personality type is based on a person's preferences for engaging with the world — for taking in information and making decisions or evaluating that information.

"We all do two primary things. We learn information and we make decisions and that's pretty much the easiest way to look at it. How are you learning information in your word? How are you taking things in? And how are you making decisions on that information," Witt explained. "When you know your personality type, you can live your life as your best self."

The "Personality Hacker" book also includes a detailed personality test, interactive journal prompts personal growth techniques, cognitive functions breakdown, and relationship and career advice for each of the 16 types.

Witt and Dodge also have a weekly podcast they've been doing since 2014. They recently started bite-sized 10-minute podcasts for people who want to dip their toes in the water. The podcasts are available on their website and other podcast platforms. They also have a free online personality test.