What does an accessible world look like? Upcoming event seeks to find out

Kyann Flint and Daman Wandke of Wandke Consulting talk life with disabilities and their upcoming event that explores solutions for an accessible world.

According to the United States government, one out of four people in our country live with some type of disability. That's 25% of people in this country! Sometimes you can see someone has a disability and sometimes you can't.

Regardless, everyone deserves equal treatment and access.

To dive deeper and break down misconceptions, Kyann Flint and Daman Wandke of Wandke Consulting joined New Day NW. Kyann serves as the Director of Accessibility and Daman serves as CEO.

You can join Wandke Consulting's upcoming workshop March 10 at 10 a.m. This event explores the diverse experiences of people living with disabilities and is a conversation about low-cost, high-impact solutions to build a more accessible world.

About Daman Wandke

Daman is CEO of Wandke Consulting, holds an MBA, and has 10 years of experience testing web accessibility in the public and private sectors. As an individual living with Cerebral Palsy, Daman has dedicated himself to advocating for disability rights. Daman has written articles, built curricula, provided web accessibility testing, and serves as a disability studies instructor for Western Washington University. In addition to serving as CEO of Wandke Consulting, Daman is greatly involved in serving non-profit organizations. He has been inducted into the Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame. He serves on the Northwest Access Fund Board of Directors, and on advisory boards for DO-IT at the University of Washington and the National Disability Mentoring Coalition.

About Kyann Flint

Kyann lives with a disability and is a passionate advocate working to educate society on how social barriers, like ignorance and stereotypes, limit the disability community. Kyann develops and delivers disability inclusion training curriculum and is also dedicated to serving disability nonprofits. She recently consulted with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on disability legislation and work culture. She is a part of three impactful organizations: a mentor for the Here Now Next pilot program through Seattle Children’s Hospital and a member of the CareerConnect Committee through the American Publishing House. Kyann serves on the Sisu Children’s Fund Board. Her work in the non-profit sector educates people on how to create a more accessible world for people with disabilities.